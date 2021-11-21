Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

EDN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 18,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.90. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

