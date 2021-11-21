DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Down 21.5% in October

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,860,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 59,730,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days.

NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 4,191,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

