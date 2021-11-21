S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives $29.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STBA. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,525,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. 101,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.72. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.