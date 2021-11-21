Brokerages Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) PT at $19.25

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

WNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National stock remained flat at $$18.18 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 418,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,760. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $899.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.