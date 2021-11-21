Analyzing Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNABY) and The Competition

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS: TNABY) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tenaga Nasional Berhad to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors 854 3985 3336 93 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaga Nasional Berhad has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad N/A N/A N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors -12.12% 8.11% 2.14%

Risk and Volatility

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s peers have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion $1.09 billion 17.83 Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 9.71

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Tenaga Nasional Berhad is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 83.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tenaga Nasional Berhad is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Berhad peers beat Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

