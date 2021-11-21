BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) & Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Critical Review

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BRT Apartments pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRT Apartments and Alexander & Baldwin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $28.10 million 12.62 -$19.86 million $1.48 13.14 Alexander & Baldwin $305.30 million 5.61 $5.60 million $0.42 56.19

Alexander & Baldwin has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander & Baldwin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 93.91% 14.73% 7.35% Alexander & Baldwin 9.19% 2.81% 1.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BRT Apartments and Alexander & Baldwin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 2 3 0 2.60 Alexander & Baldwin 0 0 1 0 3.00

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.88%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.78%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Alexander & Baldwin on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy assets and landholdings that are subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort. The Materials and Construction segment deals with asphalt paving contractor and natural materials and infrastructure construction services. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin on 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.