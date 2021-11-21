Scala (XLA) Market Capitalization Tops $3.69 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $8,280.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scala has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.01 or 0.07209981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,099.51 or 1.00094492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

