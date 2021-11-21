Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $92,000.

NYSE:EDI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 61,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

