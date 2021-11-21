Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the October 14th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Hoshizaki stock remained flat at $$93.75 on Friday. Hoshizaki has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

