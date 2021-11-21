Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Down 19.6% in October

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 14th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 766,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,540. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,439,000 after purchasing an additional 319,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,962,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,955,000 after buying an additional 213,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,971,000 after buying an additional 295,492 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.