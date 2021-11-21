Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,774. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $743.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

