Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHNG. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.56. 1,333,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,708. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Change Healthcare news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 281,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 175,818 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

