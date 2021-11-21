Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CANO remained flat at $$10.34 on Friday. 1,523,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,495. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 54,727 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $652,893.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,710.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,292,811 shares of company stock worth $14,043,153 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

