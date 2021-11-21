Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HRBR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 462,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
