Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the October 14th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $180,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

