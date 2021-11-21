$3.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report $3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.93. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $3.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $26.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.08 to $32.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS.

LPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 902,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.49.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 38.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 44.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $287,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

