Crown (CRW) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $2,723.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,057.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.39 or 0.00975564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00274842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00028108 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,496,170 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

