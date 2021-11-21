AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce $6.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.40 million to $6.43 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $24.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.63 million, with estimates ranging from $28.15 million to $33.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 46,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,834. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.01. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AudioEye by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioEye by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AudioEye by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

