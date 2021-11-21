PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.73. PJT Partners reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.48. 86,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.