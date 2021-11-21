Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 992,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDLS stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 432,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $527.71 million, a P/E ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

