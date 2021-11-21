PAYCENT One Day Trading Volume Tops $130.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $103,527.21 and approximately $130.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

