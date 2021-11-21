AdEx Network (ADX) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.05 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $71.05 million and $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00222880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

