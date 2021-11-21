GoMining token (GMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $64.03 Million

GoMining token (CURRENCY:GMT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, GoMining token has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. GoMining token has a market capitalization of $64.03 million and $2.05 million worth of GoMining token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoMining token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00222880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GoMining token Coin Profile

GoMining token (GMT) is a coin. GoMining token’s total supply is 200,885,692 coins and its circulating supply is 146,895,238 coins. GoMining token’s official Twitter account is @GMT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury Protocol enables the creation of decentralized communication platforms. Mercury Protocol integrated platforms will be able to integrate Global Messaging Tokens (GMT) into their ecosystem. GMT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on these ecosystems. “

