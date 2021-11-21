Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 503,400 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 417,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSLLF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 23,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,524. Kalera AS has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93.

Get Kalera AS alerts:

Kalera AS Company Profile

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kalera AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalera AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.