Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.84 Million

Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce sales of $216.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.82 million and the highest is $218.87 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $74.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $700.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $704.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,146 shares of company stock worth $523,844. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after buying an additional 167,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,772,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.