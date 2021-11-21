The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,373,139 shares of company stock worth $109,442,192 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. 6,394,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,836. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.06. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.