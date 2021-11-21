Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,778,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,421,073. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

