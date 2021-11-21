Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce sales of $27.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.61 million and the highest is $35.00 million. Limoneira reported sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $159.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. 12,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $272.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.95%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 over the last 90 days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 111,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

