Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.19. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 314.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matador Resources.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:MTDR traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 316,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
