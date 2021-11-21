Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.19. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 314.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:MTDR traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 316,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

