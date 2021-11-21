BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BDJ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,310. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.