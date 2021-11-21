BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the October 14th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCM. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth about $3,746,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTCM traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.80.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.