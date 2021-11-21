Brokerages Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to post $6.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.64 million and the lowest is $4.36 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $5.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $23.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.66 million to $25.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $33.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Profire Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 77,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,944. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

