Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of JT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 141,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. Jianpu Technology has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

