MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MVO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 74,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,792. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.65%. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

