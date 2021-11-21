Short Interest in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Declines By 20.8%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 236,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 284,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE ICD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. 216,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,144. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $28.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $932,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 474,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,163 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

