Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $4.02 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Idle has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $73,588.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00006904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00074011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00090948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.83 or 0.07221382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,580.73 or 1.00487264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,830,254 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

