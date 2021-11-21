Conceal Hits Market Capitalization of $5.36 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Conceal has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $115,185.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,021.35 or 0.99527730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00052760 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.15 or 0.00351900 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.32 or 0.00516876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $110.69 or 0.00189873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013400 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001350 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001549 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,965,581 coins and its circulating supply is 11,441,197 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

