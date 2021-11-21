$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.66. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of STBA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. 101,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,079. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

