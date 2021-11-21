TrueDeck (TDP) Trading Down 38.4% This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $234,773.94 and approximately $28,573.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.20 or 0.00221630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00088185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TDPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.