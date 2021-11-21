Brokerages Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.74. Stryker reported earnings of $2.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.96 to $10.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,749. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

