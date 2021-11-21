Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AGM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.52. 21,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4,044.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 98,272 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

