Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will report $130.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.18 million and the highest is $134.42 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year sales of $517.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $508.09 million to $527.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $531.23 million, with estimates ranging from $511.21 million to $552.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PECO traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,267. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

