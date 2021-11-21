EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report sales of $186.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.97 million and the lowest is $186.26 million. EZCORP reported sales of $178.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $768.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.52 million to $774.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $849.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EZPW shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 30.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 114,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 12.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

