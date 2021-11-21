Tendies Achieves Market Cap of $328,536.68 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Tendies has a market capitalization of $328,536.68 and $63,464.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tendies has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00223565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tendies Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TENDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.