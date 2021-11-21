Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BLND stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 549,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,652,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,919,000. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,261,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

