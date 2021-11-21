Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HIX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 101,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

