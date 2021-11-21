PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the October 14th total of 51,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ID traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 67,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,618. PARTS iD has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

