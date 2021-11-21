NXM (NXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $948.74 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. NXM has a market cap of $948.74 million and approximately $22,410.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be bought for about $143.47 or 0.00242329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00225129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,895,902 coins and its circulating supply is 6,613,001 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NXMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.