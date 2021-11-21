Maincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $924,817.68 and approximately $4,054.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00225129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

