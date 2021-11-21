$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock valued at $928,825. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

